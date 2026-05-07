Yennier Cano headshot

Yennier Cano News: Strong start continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Cano threw two clean innings of relief Thursday against the Marlins.

Cade Povich (forearm) left early Thursday, but Cano did his part to keep the Orioles in the game. After posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 65 regular-season appearances in 2025, Cano is enjoying a bounce-back campaign thus far in 2026. The right-hander boasts a 1.29 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB with two holds over 14 innings.

Yennier Cano
Baltimore Orioles
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