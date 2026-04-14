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Yerry De Los Santos News: Joins big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone said on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media.

He'll take the roster spot vacated by Jake Bird, who was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Monday's win over the Angels. De Los Santos made 25 appearances out of the Yankees' bullpen last season, collecting a 3.28 ERA and 28:17 K:BB over 35.2 innings.

Yerry De Los Santos
New York Yankees
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