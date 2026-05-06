Yerry De Los Santos headshot

Yerry De Los Santos News: Rejoins big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

He will give the bullpen a fresh arm after the Yankees' relief corps was needed for 4.1 innings in Tuesday's win over the Rangers. De Los Santos holds a 3.35 ERA and 29:19 K:BB over 37.2 innings since the start of the 2025 campaign with the Yanks.

Yerry De Los Santos
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry De Los Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry De Los Santos See More
Closer Encounters: 2023 Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2023 Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
February 2, 2023
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Dan Marcus
August 7, 2022
Closer Encounters: Trade Deadline Upheaval
MLB
Closer Encounters: Trade Deadline Upheaval
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
August 5, 2022
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
August 4, 2022
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
July 17, 2022