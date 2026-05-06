Yerry De Los Santos News: Rejoins big-league bullpen
The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
He will give the bullpen a fresh arm after the Yankees' relief corps was needed for 4.1 innings in Tuesday's win over the Rangers. De Los Santos holds a 3.35 ERA and 29:19 K:BB over 37.2 innings since the start of the 2025 campaign with the Yanks.
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