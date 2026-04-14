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Yerry De Los Santos News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Yankees optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

De Los Santos was brought up from Triple-A before Tuesday's game against the Angels, and he'll now head back to the minors after giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter over two innings. The 28-year-old made 25 appearances for the Yankees last season and could be called upon again later in the year to provide the big club with bullpen depth.

Yerry De Los Santos
New York Yankees
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