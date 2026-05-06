Yerry De Los Santos News: Sent back to SWB
The Yankees optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A ahead of Wednesday's contest, and he'll now return to the minors after striking out five batters over 3.1 innings against Texas. The 28-year-old right-hander now owns a 1.69 ERA through 5.1 innings in the bigs this season and could return to New York later in the year if/when the Yankees need length out of the bullpen.
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