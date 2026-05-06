Yerry De Los Santos headshot

Yerry De Los Santos News: Sent back to SWB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Yankees optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A ahead of Wednesday's contest, and he'll now return to the minors after striking out five batters over 3.1 innings against Texas. The 28-year-old right-hander now owns a 1.69 ERA through 5.1 innings in the bigs this season and could return to New York later in the year if/when the Yankees need length out of the bullpen.

Yerry De Los Santos
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry De Los Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yerry De Los Santos See More
Closer Encounters: 2023 Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2023 Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
February 2, 2023
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Dan Marcus
August 7, 2022
Closer Encounters: Trade Deadline Upheaval
MLB
Closer Encounters: Trade Deadline Upheaval
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
August 5, 2022
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
August 4, 2022
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
July 17, 2022