Yerry Rodriguez

Yerry Rodriguez Injury: Comes down with sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 8:28am

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Rodriguez is dealing with right elbow discomfort, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fellow hurler Sean Sullivan is also battling an elbow issue and is considered further along than Rodriguez, although it's not clear exactly how long either pitcher will be sidelined. Rodriguez is in Pirates camp as a non-roster invitee, and the elbow injury could effectively end his chances of making the team.

Yerry Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates
