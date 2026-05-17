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Yhoiker Fajardo News: Promising start at High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Fajardo has posted a 2.83 ERA and 42:6 K:BB over his first 28.2 innings at High-A Peoria this season.

His numbers were much better before his last outing, as Fajardo permitted a season-high five runs in four frames while doubling his season walk total with three free passes. Prior to that, he hadn't surrendered more than one earned run in any of his first six outings. Fajardo doesn't turn 20 until October, making his performance in his first stint in the Midwest League all the more impressive. He was acquired from the Red Sox over the winter in the Willson Contreras trade.

Yhoiker Fajardo
St. Louis Cardinals
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Erik Halterman
159 days ago