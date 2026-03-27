Yiddi Cappe News: Cut loose by Marlins

The Marlins released Cappe on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Cappe received a $3.5 million bonus from the Marlins during the 2020-2021 international signing period, but he didn't develop as hoped, slashing just .250/.296/.354 in five seasons. The 23-year-old reached the Double-A level for the first time in 2025, playing in six games for Pensacola.