Yiddi Cappe headshot

Yiddi Cappe News: Cut loose by Marlins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

The Marlins released Cappe on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Cappe received a $3.5 million bonus from the Marlins during the 2020-2021 international signing period, but he didn't develop as hoped, slashing just .250/.296/.354 in five seasons. The 23-year-old reached the Double-A level for the first time in 2025, playing in six games for Pensacola.

Yiddi Cappe
 Free Agent
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