Yilber Diaz News: Sent to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks optioned Diaz to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Diaz has tossed 3.2 innings this spring, but he's far down in the Arizona rotation pecking order. The 24-year-old has some of the best stuff among Diamondbacks pitching prospects, but whether or not he'll be able to remain a starting pitcher will depend on his ability to throw enough strikes.