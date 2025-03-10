Fantasy Baseball
Yilber Diaz headshot

Yilber Diaz News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 11:34am

The Diamondbacks optioned Diaz to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Diaz has tossed 3.2 innings this spring, but he's far down in the Arizona rotation pecking order. The 24-year-old has some of the best stuff among Diamondbacks pitching prospects, but whether or not he'll be able to remain a starting pitcher will depend on his ability to throw enough strikes.

Yilber Diaz
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
