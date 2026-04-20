Yimi Garcia headshot

Yimi Garcia Injury: Cleared for live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Garcia (elbow) will throw live batting practice Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Garcia will take another step forward in his rehab Wednesday by going up against live batters for the first time since undergoing surgery to clean up scar tissue around his right elbow. If all goes well in his first live BP session, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the minors shortly after.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yimi Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yimi Garcia See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
17 days ago