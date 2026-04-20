Yimi Garcia Injury: Cleared for live BP
Garcia (elbow) will throw live batting practice Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Garcia will take another step forward in his rehab Wednesday by going up against live batters for the first time since undergoing surgery to clean up scar tissue around his right elbow. If all goes well in his first live BP session, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the minors shortly after.
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