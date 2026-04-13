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Yimi Garcia Injury: Closing in on rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Garcia (elbow) threw another side session Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports, and per MLB.com the veteran reliever is close to beginning a rehab assignment.

Garcia hasn't pitched in a big-league game since July 2 of last season, eventually undergoing surgery on his elbow in September to clean up scar tissue from a prior procedure. He's in the final stages of his recovery, and the Blue Jays remain optimistic the right-hander will be able to rejoin the bullpen by the end of April. Once he's activated and shakes off the rust, Garcia will provide another high-leverage bridge to closer Jeff Hoffman.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
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