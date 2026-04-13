Yimi Garcia Injury: Closing in on rehab stint

Garcia (elbow) threw another side session Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports, and per MLB.com the veteran reliever is close to beginning a rehab assignment.

Garcia hasn't pitched in a big-league game since July 2 of last season, eventually undergoing surgery on his elbow in September to clean up scar tissue from a prior procedure. He's in the final stages of his recovery, and the Blue Jays remain optimistic the right-hander will be able to rejoin the bullpen by the end of April. Once he's activated and shakes off the rust, Garcia will provide another high-leverage bridge to closer Jeff Hoffman.