Yimi Garcia Injury: Heads to IL
The Blue Jays placed Garcia (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Garcia has resumed throwing off a mound shortly before the end of spring training, but he'll need more time to continue building back up before the Blue Jays send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment, perhaps at some point in April. The 35-year-old reliever saw his 2025 campaign come to an early end after he required surgery in September to clean up scar tissue near the ulnar nerve and AC joint of his right elbow.
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