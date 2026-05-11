Yimi Garcia Injury: Hits snag during rehab

The Blue Jays announced Tuesday that Garcia's (elbow) next rehab outing in the rookie-level Florida Complex League will be delayed for at least a couple of days, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia -- who underwent a cleanup procedure on his elbow in September -- experienced more soreness than expected coming out of his first appearance Thursday, when he retired two of the four batters he faced. The Blue Jays don't believe Garcia is dealing with any sort of serious setback, and the expectation remains that he'll be ready to return to game action later this week. After being shifted to the 60-day injured list earlier this season, Garcia won't be eligible to make his 2026 debut for the Blue Jays until the final week of May.