Yimi Garcia headshot

Yimi Garcia Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Blue Jays transferred Garcia (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Garcia has been slowly working his way back from a cleanup procedure he underwent on his elbow last year, and his move to the 60-day IL will ensure that he remains out until late May. His place on the 40-man roster will be given to Yohendrick Pinango, who was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
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