Yimi Garcia headshot

Yimi Garcia Injury: Next rehab start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 2:30pm

Garcia's (elbow) next rehab outing will be Saturday with Single-A Dunedin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia began his rehab assignment Wednesday with Single-A Dunedin. He was able to toss a scoreless inning on no hits with a strikeout and walk across 14 pitches.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yimi Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yimi Garcia See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
20 days ago