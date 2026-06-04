Yimi Garcia Injury: Next rehab start Saturday
Garcia's (elbow) next rehab outing will be Saturday with Single-A Dunedin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Garcia began his rehab assignment Wednesday with Single-A Dunedin. He was able to toss a scoreless inning on no hits with a strikeout and walk across 14 pitches.
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