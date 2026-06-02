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Yimi Garcia Injury: Restarting assignment Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Garcia (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a cleanup procedure he underwent on his right elbow in September. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in mid-May but suffered a minor setback during his first appearance and was slowed down. He's ready to test his elbow in a game setting again now that he's thrown a few more bullpen sessions without problems, though he will likely require several minor-league outings before the Blue Jays bring him back from the IL.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
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