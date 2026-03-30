Yimi Garcia Injury: Set for bullpen session Tuesday
Garcia (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Garcia needed a cleanup procedure on his elbow late last season, which caused him to miss Toronto's playoff run, and he just started throwing off a mound again two weeks ago. Still being built up, Garcia could head out on a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.
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