Yimi Garcia headshot

Yimi Garcia Injury: Set for bullpen session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Garcia (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Garcia needed a cleanup procedure on his elbow late last season, which caused him to miss Toronto's playoff run, and he just started throwing off a mound again two weeks ago. Still being built up, Garcia could head out on a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yimi Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yimi Garcia See More
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff
MLB
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff
Author Image
Brad Johnson
6 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
18 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
40 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
61 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
179 days ago