Yimi Garcia Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Garcia (elbow) made his first rehab appearance Thursday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, recording two outs while giving up one earned run on two hits.

Garcia took the hill for his first game action since July 2, 2025, after he closed last season on Toronto's injured list due to an ankle sprain and then right elbow discomfort caused by scar tissue, which he had cleaned up through surgery in September. The 35-year-old was limited during spring training while rebounding from the procedure, but after facing hitters without issue over the past few weeks, he received clearance to begin a rehab assignment. Garcia could need most of the 30-day rehab window to round into form and knock off rust, so he may not be an option for the Toronto bullpen until late May or early June.