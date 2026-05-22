Yimi Garcia Injury: Throws bullpen Friday
Manager John Schneider said Garcia (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Garcia hasn't pitched in the big leagues yet this season after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his elbow last September. He was sent out on a rehab assignment earlier this month but experienced a setback after just one outing. Garcia threw 30 pitches in Friday's bullpen and will look to avoid further issues, as he eyes a return to Toronto's staff as soon as next week.
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