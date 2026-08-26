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Yimi Garcia Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Garcia (elbow/neck/biceps) underwent thoracic outlet surgery Thursday and will miss the rest of the season, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in early August, but it wasn't previously known whether he would require surgery. Garcia was pulled from a minor-league rehab assignment on three different occasions this year, and he'll end up not pitching at the big-league level in 2026. He turned 36 years old last week and will become a free agent after the season. Even if Garcia is physically capable of returning to the mound in 2027, he may not generate significant interest in free agency at this stage of his career while coming off major surgery and a lost season.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
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