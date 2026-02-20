Yimi Garcia Injury: Won't be ready for Opening Day
Garcia will "100 percent" not be ready for Opening Day as he continues to recover from surgery on his right elbow from last September, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Garcia underwent surgery to clean up scar tissue around his right elbow, which caused him to miss the Blue Jays' postseason run. The 35-year-old reliever has yet to throw off a mound but hopes to do so over the next week or two. Garcia's absence opens the door for other relievers such as Spencer Miles, Mason Fluharty and Chase Lee to earn larger roles for themselves for the start of the 2026 season.
