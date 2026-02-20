Yimi Garcia headshot

Yimi Garcia Injury: Won't be ready for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Garcia will "100 percent" not be ready for Opening Day as he continues to recover from surgery on his right elbow from last September, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Garcia underwent surgery to clean up scar tissue around his right elbow, which caused him to miss the Blue Jays' postseason run. The 35-year-old reliever has yet to throw off a mound but hopes to do so over the next week or two. Garcia's absence opens the door for other relievers such as Spencer Miles, Mason Fluharty and Chase Lee to earn larger roles for themselves for the start of the 2026 season.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yimi Garcia See More
