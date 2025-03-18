Fantasy Baseball
Yimi Garcia headshot

Yimi Garcia News: Looks ready for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Garcia gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief during Monday's split-squad game against the Yankees.

The veteran right-hander has been almost untouchable this spring, posting a 0.00 ERA and 9:0 K:BB through six Grapefruit League innings. Garcia has recorded double-digit holds in three straight seasons, and he seems likely to make it four straight as he gets ready to be the Blue Jays' top setup man ahead of new closer Jeff Hoffman.

Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays
