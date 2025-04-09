Yoan Moncada Injury: Aggravates thumb again

Moncada was pulled from Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay due to right thumb soreness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada began having issues with his thumb toward the end of spring training. He's already aggravated it once since the regular season began, leaving Friday's contest early before missing the next three games, and he couldn't make it through his first game back in the lineup without experiencing another flare-up. The Angels may consider sending the 29-year-old to the injured list to give his thumb the time it needs to properly heal, though the team's plans are currently unknown.