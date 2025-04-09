Fantasy Baseball
Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada Injury: Exits early Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Moncada was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays due to an injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada started Wednesday's game after missing the Halos' previous three contests due to a thumb injury that's been bothering him since spring training. If his removal Wednesday ends up being the result of another problem with his thumb, there's a chance the Angels will place him on the IL until he's completely past the issue.

