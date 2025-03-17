Yoan Moncada Injury: Fields grounders Monday

Moncada (thumb) fielded grounders Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada did not hit or throw, as he's not ready for that yet since it's his right thumb that's bothering him. It's not yet clear when he'll be ready for full baseball activities and games, but Moncada still hopes to be ready to go on Opening Day. If Moncada needs time on the injured list, the Angels would likely use Luis Rengifo at third base, with Tim Anderson entering the lineup at second base.