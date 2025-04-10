Fantasy Baseball
Yoan Moncada Injury: Lands on IL with sprained thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

The Angels placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right thumb sprain.

Moncada first injured his thumb back in mid-March. He managed to be included on the Halos' Opening Day roster but has had a pair of setbacks since then and the club has finally decided a stint on the IL is required. It seems likely to be longer than a minimum 10-day absence for Moncada. The Angels are likely to continue going with Luis Rengifo as their primary third baseman and Kyren Paris as their primary second baseman while Moncada is shelved.

