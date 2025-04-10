Yoan Moncada Injury: Not in Thursday's lineup
Moncada (thumb) is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moncada aggravated a right thumb injury for a second time Wednesday, forcing his exit from the game. The infielder has not been placed on the injured list to this point, so consider him day-to-day for now. Luis Rengifo is at third base and Kyren Paris is at second base for the Angels in Thursday's series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now