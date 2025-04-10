Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada Injury: Not in Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Moncada (thumb) is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada aggravated a right thumb injury for a second time Wednesday, forcing his exit from the game. The infielder has not been placed on the injured list to this point, so consider him day-to-day for now. Luis Rengifo is at third base and Kyren Paris is at second base for the Angels in Thursday's series finale.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now