Yoan Moncada Injury: Not in Thursday's lineup

Moncada (thumb) is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada aggravated a right thumb injury for a second time Wednesday, forcing his exit from the game. The infielder has not been placed on the injured list to this point, so consider him day-to-day for now. Luis Rengifo is at third base and Kyren Paris is at second base for the Angels in Thursday's series finale.