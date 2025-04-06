Yoan Moncada Injury: Not starting Sunday

Moncada (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

As expected, Moncada will miss out on a second straight start while he tends to a thumb injury. Luis Rengifo will fill in at third base in place of Moncada, who is unlikely to be available off the bench Sunday but could return to the lineup in the Angels' next game Tuesday at Tampa Bay.