Yoan Moncada Injury: On roster but not in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Moncada (thumb) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Moncada made enough improvement with his right thumb to be included on the Angels' Opening Day roster, but he is not in the lineup for the opener. It's possible he'll be ready to play Saturday following Friday's off date for the Halos. Luis Rengifo is at third base and Tim Anderson is at second base Thursday.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
