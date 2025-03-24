Yoan Moncada Injury: Opening Day still uncertain

Moncada (thumb) fielded grounders and did some light throwing Monday, Michael Huntley of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Moncada was still wearing a wrap on his injured right thumb during the workout. While he remains hopeful of being ready in time for Opening Day, the fact that Moncada hasn't played in nearly two weeks and still isn't throwing at full strength suggests it would be a push for him to play Thursday. If Moncada is not ready, Luis Rengifo will play third base for the Angels.