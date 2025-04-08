Yoan Moncada Injury: Remains out of lineup Tuesday

Moncada (thumb) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada will miss his third straight start, as he tends to a thumb injury. Luis Rengifo is making another start at third base and batting second. Moncada is slashing .200/.385/.300 with a pair of doubles, four RBI and three runs scored across 26 plate appearances to begin the 2025 campaign.