Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Yoan Moncada Injury: Scratched with sore thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Moncada was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Athletics due to thumb soreness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear at this point whether the injury might cause Moncada to miss any additional time. The veteran infielder is 4-for-21 with one home run and a 6:7 K:BB over 10 Cactus League contests. Assuming health, Moncada is expected to open the season as the Angels' primary third baseman.

