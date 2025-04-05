Yoan Moncada Injury: Sitting Saturday

Moncada (thumb) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada aggravated his injured thumb during Friday's game. It will officially cost him at least one start, though there's a chance the Angels will send him to the injured list until his thumb is no longer an issue. While the team weighs its options, Luis Rengifo will move to third base to cover for Moncada, and Kyren Paris will pick up a start at second.