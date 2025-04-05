Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada Injury: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Moncada (thumb) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada aggravated his injured thumb during Friday's game. It will officially cost him at least one start, though there's a chance the Angels will send him to the injured list until his thumb is no longer an issue. While the team weighs its options, Luis Rengifo will move to third base to cover for Moncada, and Kyren Paris will pick up a start at second.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now