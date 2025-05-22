Yoan Moncada News: Absent from lineup again Thursday
Moncada is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Moncada has now been absent from the lineup two days in a row, and that's come after he hit a three-run homer Tuesday. The infielder has dealt with a nagging thumb issue, although there's no indication that that's the reason for his exclusion from the Angels' lineup. Kevin Newman is at third base and batting eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now