Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Moncada (thumb) will start at third base and bat fifth Saturday against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada didn't start the Angels' season opener Thursday due to a thumb issue that was giving him problems during spring training, but he was able to enter as a pinch hitter and draw a walk. Now seemingly recovered, he's set to make his first start at the hot corner since March 12.

