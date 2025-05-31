Yoan Moncada News: Belts homer in return

Moncada (knee) went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Guardians.

Moncada returned to the Angels' lineup Saturday after missing Friday's contest due to right knee soreness. He put the Halos on the board in the third inning with a solo home run, and he came around to score in the fifth on a Mike Trout double. Moncada will end the month of May with a .253/.329/.573 slash line with six home runs and 15 RBI in 85 plate appearances.