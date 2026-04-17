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Yoan Moncada News: Blasts third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Moncada went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Padres.

Moncada has started to turn things around lately. He's gone 7-for-22 (.318) over his last six games, adding two homers and five RBI in that span. The third baseman is still batting just .172 on the year, but he's nudged his OPS up to .686 while adding three homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a triple over 17 contests. Moncada's got a lot of work to do to get his numbers in the respectable range, and injuries are always a lingering concern for him -- he's fallen short of 110 games played in four straight seasons. Even at his best, he puts up relatively modest numbers across the board.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
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