Yoan Moncada News: Coming into camp lighter
Moncada reported to spring training Sunday and said that he reported to camp 20 pounds lighter and hopes the reduced weight will help him to stay healthy, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Moncada re-signed with the Angels on a one-year, $4 million contract in January after posting a .234/.336/.448 slash line with 12 home runs in 84 games for the club last year. The 30-year-old spent time on the injured list due to thumb and knee injuries in 2025, marking the third straight seasons he's played in fewer than 100 games.
