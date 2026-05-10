Yoan Moncada News: Heading to bench Sunday

Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are using a right-handed pitcher (Spencer MIles) as an opener for Sunday's contest, but because lefty Eric Lauer is slated to work in bulk relief, Moncada will be held out of the starting nine. The switch-hitting Moncada has gone just 1-for-23 with a 3:11 BB:K against left-handed pitching this season and could continue to be deployed as a strong-side platoon player.