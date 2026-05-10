Yoan Moncada News: Heading to bench Sunday
Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays are using a right-handed pitcher (Spencer MIles) as an opener for Sunday's contest, but because lefty Eric Lauer is slated to work in bulk relief, Moncada will be held out of the starting nine. The switch-hitting Moncada has gone just 1-for-23 with a 3:11 BB:K against left-handed pitching this season and could continue to be deployed as a strong-side platoon player.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets17 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More