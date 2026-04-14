Yoan Moncada News: Homers, drives in three in win

Moncada went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Yankees.

Moncada was twice a strikeout victim of Ryan Weathers in his first two plate appearances before singling home a pair of runs against Paul Blackburn in the sixth. Moncada then took Yerry de los Santos deep in the eighth. After an extremely slow start to the season, Moncada has three multi-hit games in his last four appearances and is now slashing .184/.355/.347 with two home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored and an 11:23 BB:K across 62 trips to the plate.