Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada News: Homers, drives in three in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Moncada went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Yankees.

Moncada was twice a strikeout victim of Ryan Weathers in his first two plate appearances before singling home a pair of runs against Paul Blackburn in the sixth. Moncada then took Yerry de los Santos deep in the eighth. After an extremely slow start to the season, Moncada has three multi-hit games in his last four appearances and is now slashing .184/.355/.347 with two home runs, seven RBI, seven runs scored and an 11:23 BB:K across 62 trips to the plate.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
19 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
26 days ago