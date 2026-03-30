Yoan Moncada News: Homers in loss to Chicago
Moncada went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.
Moncada's two-run shot off Colin Rea in the seventh inning accounted for all of the scoring for the Angels on Monday. Most importantly, Moncada is healthy and has started all five games to begin the season. He's 2-for-17 at the plate with the two-run homer and a 5:5 BB:K to begin the 2026 campaign.
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