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Yoan Moncada News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Moncada is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After starting against right-handed pitchers in the first two games of the series, the switch-hitting Moncada will hit the bench Wednesday with southpaw Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago. Moncada has gone 1-for-19 with a 3:11 BB:K in 23 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching this season.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
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