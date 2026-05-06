Yoan Moncada News: Idle against lefty

Moncada is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After starting against right-handed pitchers in the first two games of the series, the switch-hitting Moncada will hit the bench Wednesday with southpaw Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago. Moncada has gone 1-for-19 with a 3:11 BB:K in 23 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching this season.