Yoan Moncada News: Idle versus lefty again
Moncada is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The switch-hitting Moncada has just one hit in 18 at-bats versus left-handed pitching this season, so the Angels will keep him on the bench for the second straight day while the Blue Jays send another southpaw (Eric Lauer) to the hill. Oswald Peraza will fill in for Moncada at third base and will bat fifth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 184 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More