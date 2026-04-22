Yoan Moncada News: Idle versus lefty again

Moncada is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The switch-hitting Moncada has just one hit in 18 at-bats versus left-handed pitching this season, so the Angels will keep him on the bench for the second straight day while the Blue Jays send another southpaw (Eric Lauer) to the hill. Oswald Peraza will fill in for Moncada at third base and will bat fifth.