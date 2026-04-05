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Yoan Moncada News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada is on the bench for Sunday's contest after going 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts while starting the previous three games. Jeimer Candelario is manning the hot corner in the series finale versus Seattle.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
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