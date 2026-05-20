Yoan Moncada News: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Moncada is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Athletics on Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Moncada will open Wednesday's game on the bench while Vaughn Grissom starts at third base and Oswald Peraza gets the nod at the keystone. Moncada has gone 6-for-28 (.214) with one steal and one RBI since May 1.
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