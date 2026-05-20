Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Moncada is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Athletics on Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moncada will open Wednesday's game on the bench while Vaughn Grissom starts at third base and Oswald Peraza gets the nod at the keystone. Moncada has gone 6-for-28 (.214) with one steal and one RBI since May 1.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
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