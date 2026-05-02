Yoan Moncada News: Not starting Saturday
Moncada isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Moncada will take a day to reset Saturday after going 0-for-11 with six strikeouts in his last four games. Oswald Peraza will fill in at third base and bat eighth.
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