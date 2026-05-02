Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Moncada isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada will take a day to reset Saturday after going 0-for-11 with six strikeouts in his last four games. Oswald Peraza will fill in at third base and bat eighth.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
9 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
14 days ago