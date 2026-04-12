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Yoan Moncada News: Out of lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Moncada is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada started the previous five games but will head to the bench Sunday after going 2-for-12 with six walks, a triple, two RBI, two runs and seven strikeouts. Oswald Peraza will step in at the hot corner and bat eighth in the series finale in Cincinnati.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
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