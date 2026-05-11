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Yoan Moncada News: Sitting against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Moncada is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moncada is a switch hitter, but he's handled right-handed pitching much better throughout his career and even more dramatically so in 2026. He'll be held out of the lineup for the second game in a row while the Angels face another southpaw starter (Joey Cantillo), paving the way for Vaughn Grissom to pick up a start at third base.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
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