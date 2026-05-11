Yoan Moncada News: Sitting against lefty again
Moncada is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moncada is a switch hitter, but he's handled right-handed pitching much better throughout his career and even more dramatically so in 2026. He'll be held out of the lineup for the second game in a row while the Angels face another southpaw starter (Joey Cantillo), paving the way for Vaughn Grissom to pick up a start at third base.
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