Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada News: Sitting amid lefty-heavy stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Moncada is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada is a switch hitter, but since he's been far more productive against right-handers (112 wRC+) than left-handers (91 wRC+) throughout his career, the Angels have been deploying him as a strong-side platoon player. He'll hit the bench Monday for the fifth time in six games, with each of his absences coming against lefty starters.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoan Moncada See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
9 days ago