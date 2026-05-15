Yoan Moncada News: Sitting down Friday
Moncada isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Moncada will stay put in the dugout for the beginning of Friday's series opener after going 1-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts in three games against Cleveland. His absence will give Oswald Peraza a start at third base.
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